Jets vs Bills Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets will take on the Buffalo Bills today on the road in Orchard Park, New York. The game starts at 4:25 pm EST.

This one promises to be miserable for fans and players alike. The weather in Orchard Park will feature a cold rain all day prior to the game. Skies will dry up right around game time with a chance of a few snow showers early, tapering off quickly. Skies will be cloudy to start the game, clearing slightly to mostly cloudy as the game progresses. Winds will be blustery and variable at 15 - 25 mph, with occasional higher gusts, out of the west throughout the game. Temperatures will be cold, in the mid 30s to start the game and dropping rapidly to the mid 20s by game’s end. Humidity will be high, in the lower 80s to start the game, dropping into the lower 70s by game’s end. There will be a slight risk of snow showers, about a 35% risk to start the game, dropping to about 20% by game’s end. These will be tough conditions for the players. The temperatures will be frigid, the high winds will make passing the ball difficult, and the soaked field will make footing treacherous. Offense could be at a premium in this game. For the fans, conditions will be pretty miserable. Anyone at the game will want to bundle up, as wind chills will reach dangerous levels by the end of the game. This seems like a great game to watch indoors on the television.

