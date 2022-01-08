Jets Release Shaq Lawson

Prior to the final game of the 2021 season, the Jets have announced the release of defensive end Shaq Lawson.

We’ve released DL Shaq Lawson and S Sharrod Neasman.



WR Tarik Black, DL Ronnie Blair and OL Ross Pierschbacher have been elevated.



https://t.co/G4Y8yuG6lZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 8, 2022

Lawson was acquired from Houston at the end of the preseason for a sixth round pick. He had quickly fallen out of favor with the Texans after joining the team a few months earlier. The Jets were hoping for him to replace a player with the same last name, Carl Lawson, who had suffered a season ending injury in a preseason practice.

The deal did not work out. While Lawson had some moments against the run and a memorable interception against the Bengals that set up a game-winning touchdown, he did not provide much pass rush. Lawson registered only one sack in his Jets tenure, a disappointing total for a former first round pick who had been steadily improving throughout his career.

The move saves the Jets roughly $9 million in salary cap space for 2022.