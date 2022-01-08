 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jets Release Shaq Lawson

By John B
Prior to the final game of the 2021 season, the Jets have announced the release of defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Lawson was acquired from Houston at the end of the preseason for a sixth round pick. He had quickly fallen out of favor with the Texans after joining the team a few months earlier. The Jets were hoping for him to replace a player with the same last name, Carl Lawson, who had suffered a season ending injury in a preseason practice.

The deal did not work out. While Lawson had some moments against the run and a memorable interception against the Bengals that set up a game-winning touchdown, he did not provide much pass rush. Lawson registered only one sack in his Jets tenure, a disappointing total for a former first round pick who had been steadily improving throughout his career.

The move saves the Jets roughly $9 million in salary cap space for 2022.

