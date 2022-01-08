Cowboys vs Eagles Game Thread

In the nightcap of this week’s Saturday NFL doubleheader, the Dallas Cowboys are visiting the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 11-5 Dallas Cowboys come into this game off a tough 25 - 22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week. Prior to that loss the Cowboys had won four straight games to get themselves into contention for the #1 seed in the NFC. That #1 seed is now unattainable, and it’s unclear how much the Cowboys care about tonight’s game. If the Cowboys play all their starters they are a formidable challenge. The Cowboys feature the NFL’s #1 scoring offense, #3 passing offense, and #1 defense in turning the ball over. That’s a tough combination to beat.

The 9-7 Philadelphia Eagles come into this game having clinched a playoff spot last week with a 20 - 16 win over the Washington Football Team. The Eagles have won four straight games and six of their last seven. They feature the NFL’s #1 rushing attack, and they have held opponents under 100 yards rushing in eight of their last nine contests. Like the Cowboys, the Eagles don’t have a lot to play for here. It’s unclear how long the starters will be on the field.

It’s the Cowboys and the Eagles in the second game of an NFL Saturday doubleheader on the last weekend of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Enjoy the game everybody.