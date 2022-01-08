NFL Picks Week 18

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 16.5 point underdogs on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. That’s a huge spread. The Jets have been gradually improving as the season progresses, and Zach Wilson has improved as well. The Jets have generally kept games competitive over the last six weeks, and they came within 2 yards of defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. While the Bills are clearly the more talented team and they deserve to be favored, 16.5 points just seems over the top here. Bills over the Jets, but I doubt the Bills cover the spread.

Here are my picks for the rest of the NFL matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

SATURDAY GAMES

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos. The Chiefs may be the best team in the NFL, and they are still fighting for the #1 seed in the AFC. The Broncos are a mediocre team playing out the string. Chiefs over the Broncos.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys have the NFL’s best offense, but the Eagles have given the Cowboys trouble in Philadelphia. Both teams have already clinched a playoff spot, and neither is playing for the #1 seed. This may end up being a backups bowl, making it tough to predict. I’ll assume the Cowboys play their starters, and go with the Cowboys over the Eagles.

SUNDAY 1 PM GAMES

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts are by far the better team and they need this game to get into the playoffs. The Jaguars may be the worst team in the NFL and they are just playing out the string. Colts over the Jaguars.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans. The Texans shocked the world earlier this year when they beat the Titans in Tennessee. While the Texans have been playing well down the stretch, they aren’t going to sweep the current #1 seed in the AFC, playing for the first round bye. Titans over the Texans.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens. You don’t see this very often. The Steelers enter the final week of the season in a game meaning nothing for them. The Steelers have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Ravens’ still have slim hopes but need a lot of help. With the Steelers possibly playing backups and the Ravens still playing for something, I’ll go with the home team. Ravens over the Steelers.

Washington Football Team at New York Giants. Both teams are playing out the string. This could be a backup bowl. The Giants are an absolute mess, having scored more than 13 points just once in the last seven weeks. Football Team over the Giants.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions. The Packers have already wrapped up the #1 seed in the NFC and have nothing to play for. Aaron Rodgers probably won’t play, and the Packers may rest a bunch of other starters. This is the Lions’ chance to trounce their division rivals. Lions over the Packers in an upset special.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns. The Browns have been held back by Baker Mayfield, but Mayfield won’t play in this one. Case Keenum may actually be an upgrade. Joe Burrow likely won’t play for the Bengals, and that’s a huge problem for them in a meaningless game. Browns over the Bengals.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings. The Bears are a terrible team. The Vikings are decent. Neither team has anything to play for. I’ll take the better team at home. Vikings over the Bears.

SUNDAY LATE AFTERNOON GAMES

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers are a bad team with a terrible quarterback on the road. The Buccaneers are a good team with a great quarterback at home. That should mean a big win for the home team. Only issue is, with the Buccaneers having little to play for, how many starters will play? Buccaneers over the Panthers.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers need this game more than the Rams. The 49ers have also beaten the Rams five straight times. Make it six. 49ers over the Rams in an upset special.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins. The Patriots still have slim hopes of getting the #1 seed in the AFC, though they’ll need a ton of help, and probably won’t have any hopes by the time this game starts. The Dolphins give the Patriots fits, and they would love to finish the season with a win over their division rivals. Dolphins over the Patriots in an upset special.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks are playing for pride. The Cardinals finally turned things around against the Cowboys last week. Cardinals over the Seahawks.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons. The Saints can still sneak into the playoffs if they take care of business here and the 49ers beat the Rams. Saints do their part against a Falcons team with nothing to play for. Saints over the Falcons.

SUNDAY NIGHT GAME

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders. The last game of the 2021 regular season comes down to a win and you’re in situation for both teams. A great way to end the season. I’m going with the better quarterback in a situation like this. Chargers over the Raiders.