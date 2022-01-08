Chiefs vs Broncos Game Thread

It’s the final week of the regular season, and the playoff picture is coming into focus. Today we have a Saturday doubleheader. In the first game we have the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Denver Broncos.

The 11-5 Kansas City Chiefs come into this game off a tough 34 - 31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Prior to that loss the Chiefs had reeled off eight consecutive wins, most of them in dominant fashion. The Chiefs are still trying to get the #1 seed in the AFC and a first round bye in the playoffs, but they’ll need to beat the Broncos and get some help from the Houston Texans against the Tennessee Titans to do it.

The 7-9 Denver Broncos are playing out the string in their sixth consecutive season missing the playoffs. The Broncos come into this game losers of four of their last five contests. Their offense has disappeared, having scored 13 points or less in those four losses. You won’t beat the Chiefs scoring 13 points, so unless the Broncos can find some offensive magic today, this one looks like a Chiefs victory. Still, it’s a division rivalry game, and stranger things have happened, so we’ll see whether the Broncos can pull a rabbit out of the hat here.

It’s the Chiefs and the Broncos in the first game of an NFL Saturday doubleheader.

Enjoy the game everybody.