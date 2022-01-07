Jets fans are very confident in the team’s direction as the season nears its end

It is time to check in with SB Nation Reacts.

Every week SB Nation sends surveys to NFL fans asking them for opinions about their favorite team and the league in general.

Last week the Jets lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but played a strong game in doing so. This has led to a late season surge in confidence. In our survey this week 77% of Jets fans expressed confidence in the team’s direction.

It is no surprise that a late season flourish has improved fan confidence.

Through the course of the season it has felt in general like Jets fans had more patience with the team than in years past. Though most of 2020, confidence fell in the single digits while the rating didn’t drop below the 20s even in the darkest moments of 2021. The Jets have abundant resources this offseason to try to improve their roster.

