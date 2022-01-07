Podcast: Jets vs. Bills Preview

The 2021 season ends for the Jets this Sunday in Buffalo. The Bills host the Jets in Western New York. For Buffalo there is a lot on the line. With a win, the Bills win the AFC East for a second straight season. The Jets find themselves in the role of spoiler. With a Jets win, the Bills would need Miami to beat New England, or the Patriots would reclaim the top spot in the division.

The Jets don’t have much to play for on paper, but it would be good to see them deliver a third straight strong performance to end the 2021 campaign and enter the offseason on a positive note.

On today’s podcast I give my game preview. What do the Jets need to do to keep it close? What significance does this have for the team? I discuss all of this and more.

Thanks for listening.