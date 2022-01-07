New York Jets Flight Connections 1/7/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. In the Jets’ last game of the season they take on their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills will present a pretty difficult task for Jets’ rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Not only did the Jets get destroyed at home (albeit with the Jets playing Mike White and Joe Flacco at QB), but the Bills have been a stout defense against quarterbacks nearly all season long. They’ve been a bend but don’t break defense, and just put the clamps on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons last week. The Bills are fighting for a higher playoff seeding, so this won’t be a game where we see the team rest their starters. That means Wilson and the Jets will have to give it all they’ve got to come out of Buffalo with a win. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - 5 Jets to Watch When They Visit the Bills in Their Season Finale

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Bills - Thursday

Scott Thompson - Jets OC Mike LaFleur takes full blame for fourth-and-2 disaster against Buccaneers

SNY - Zach Wilson defends Mike LaFleur's fourth-and-2 call, praises their relationship | Jets News Conference

Jake Brown - Willie Colon Talks Zach Wilson, Jets Postgame Comments

SNY - Bart Scott joins to talk Zach Wilson criticism, Joe Judge's rant, and Big Ben's last hoorah | The Tailgate

Geoff Magliocchetti - Wayne Chrebet is all-in on the New York Jets future with Zach Wilson

Phillip Martinez - Brandin Echols says Tom Brady autograph ‘bigger deal than it was supposed to be’

Greg Joyce - C.J. Mosley on being named Jets' MVP: 'awesome feeling'

Ralph Vacchiano - Stay or Go: 12 impending Jets free agents and what the team may do

Justin Fried - Don't expect Denzel Mims to be on the NY Jets roster in 2022

Andrew Golden - NY Jets' top 5 dream free agency targets in 2022 offseason

Justin Fried - Calvin Ridley and 3 other wide receivers the NY Jets could trade for

Michael Nania - Why Calvin Ridley is a perfect trade target for the NY Jets

Max Goodman - New York Jets are perfect fit for these 2022 NFL draft prospects

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Activate DE Kyle Phillips

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Chuck Mercein

