Podcast: Jets-Bills Talk With Joe Marino

Today we have our final Crossover Thursday podcast episode of the year. I join Joe Marino, the host of Locked On Bills, to discuss the Week 18 season finale between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills scheduled for Sunday.

The Jets are simply looking to end the season on a strong note. They beat Jacksonville two weeks ago and played well in a loss to Tampa Bay last weekend.

This game has far greater meaning for the Bills. Buffalo has a division title and a home Playoff game on the line. With a win, the Bills claim the AFC East for a second straight season. If the Jets pull the upset, Buffalo will need help from Miami to beat out New England for the division.

On the show Joe and I discuss the big issues and important players for both teams.

