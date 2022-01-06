New York Jets Flight Connections 1/6/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The team had their in-house awards, and C.J. Mosley was named the Team MVP for the 2021-22 season. It’s hard to argue against him, either. Mosley has always been a leader on this team, and when he was injured against Buffalo (this week’s opponent) in 2019, the impact felt was immediate - from fans and players alike. Despite missing a game this season, Mosley has already set a career-high in total tackles (155). That said, it would be a lie to dismiss the lack of impact plays he’s had so far this season. Perhaps that can change this week, as the last time Mosley played in Buffalo was in 2019 that saw his season end in that game after making multiple impact plays. We’ll see how the cards unfold as time draws near. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
