New York Jets Flight Connections 1/6/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The team had their in-house awards, and C.J. Mosley was named the Team MVP for the 2021-22 season. It’s hard to argue against him, either. Mosley has always been a leader on this team, and when he was injured against Buffalo (this week’s opponent) in 2019, the impact felt was immediate - from fans and players alike. Despite missing a game this season, Mosley has already set a career-high in total tackles (155). That said, it would be a lie to dismiss the lack of impact plays he’s had so far this season. Perhaps that can change this week, as the last time Mosley played in Buffalo was in 2019 that saw his season end in that game after making multiple impact plays. We’ll see how the cards unfold as time draws near. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Things to Know | Jets at Bills

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Bills - Wednesday

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Activate DL Quinnen Williams, RB Tevin Coleman and TE Tyler Kroft

Andrew Golden - Who deserves the most blame for Jets' fourth-down disaster vs. Bucs?

Max Goodman - Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady comments on signing autograph for New York Jets CB Brandin Echols

Randy Lange - C.J. Mosley 'Honored and Blessed' to Be Named Curtis Martin Team MVP

Justin Fried - C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams, others win NY Jets 2021 team awards

Joey Chandler - Jets’ Robert Saleh: C.J. Mosley an ‘All-Pro player and an All-Pro human’

Jon Conahan - Jets news: CJ Mosley's pitch to free agents considering New York

Jack Bell - Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: ‘It’s Been Fun to Watch Him Grow’

Geoff Magliocchetti - Michael Carter and Co. are doing what Le'Veon Bell could not

Michael Nania - Joe Douglas revived the NY Jets' run game with this one shrewd move

Max Goodman - New York Jets want WR Braxton Berrios to re-sign this offseason

Scott Thompson - Jets' Robert Saleh on potential Braxton Berrios extension: 'We want him here'

Randy Lange - Jets' Braxton Berrios Surveys Where He's Been, Where He's Headed

Michael Nania - There is one red flag behind George Fant's breakout 2021 season

Michael Obermuller - Jets Insider Highlights Latest Joe Douglas Trade Victim

Ralph Vacchiano - 10 Jets predictions for 2022

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Will Make ‘a Couple of Splashes’ This Offseason: Report

Kristen Wong - NY Jets listed as potential landing spot for star TE Mike Gesicki

Scott Thompson - Jets 2022 NFL Draft Scenarios: Here's where two first-round picks could land

Geoff Magliocchetti - Ex-Jets DC, Syracuse coach Greg Robinson passes at 70

