Jets Week 18 Podcast Mailbag

As some of you might have noticed, there was no podcast episode yesterday. I had some travel delays on Monday, which impacted my Tuesday. We return today, however, with a new show. It is the weekly podcast mailbag, the final mailbag of the season as the Jets conclude their 2021 campaign this weekend in Buffalo. Thanks as always to those of you who submitted questions. If yours went unanswered in this episode, please feel free to resubmit it for a future mailbag installment.

Today we discuss whether Zach Wilson was more inclined to go through his progressions without having a favorite target to lean on, the extent to which snap counts show us the coaching staff’s opinions on players, what decisions should be made with the coordinators in the offseason, and players who have earned roles on the team next season, among other topics.

Thank you for listening to the show.