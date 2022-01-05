New York Jets Flight Connections 1/5/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets have officially put George Fant on the IR, ending what I would consider a good season stepping in for the injured Mekhi Becton this season. While the Jets offensive line had its struggles, Fant has provided exactly what he was expected to do when Joe Douglas went after him in 2020. That is, being an average to above-average swing tackle. As we saw this season, that’s all too important to have on a team. On top of that, it’s likely the Jets will be without rookie RB Michael Carter for the finale as well, as he suffered a concussion in Week 17 against the Bucs. As a UNC fan, I was ecstatic when Carter was drafted by the Jets, and he’s proven what I’ve expected all along. He’s looking like a piece of the puzzle moving forward. Hopefully that proves to be the case going ahead. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - First Look | Jets at Bills

Justin Fried - NY Jets Game Sunday: Jets vs. Bills odds and prediction for Week 18 NFL game

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Buffalo ‘Wishes’ They Could Trade for Jets’ Foley Fatukasi, Says Analyst

Max Goodman - New York Jets jump ahead in NFL power rankings after near upset vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Reviewing Zach Wilson's Best Game to Date, Bryce Hall 1-on-1 and More

NewYorkJets.com - Next Gen Stats | Zach Wilson's Impact on the Jets Offense vs. the Bucs

Vitor Paiva - Zach Wilson made elite throws in breakout game vs. Bucs | NY Jets Film

Michael Nania - How did Jets rookie Jason Pinnock perform in second game at safety?

Joey Chandler - Ex-Jets star doubles down on criticism of ‘selfish’ Zach Wilson

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh rejects Zach Wilson 'selfish' critique

Brian Costello - Where Jets have improved over the final month of the season

NewYorkJets.com - Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh: ‘It’s Been Cool Watching the Development’

Jack Bell - Jets CB Bryce Hall: ‘Difference Makers Are Risk Takers’

Michael Nania - Underrated Jet is quietly one of the NFL's best players at his position

Stefan Stelling - Should the New York Jets consider trading George Fant?

Justin Fried - NFL analyst says the NY Jets should pursue Jameis Winston

Michael Nania - Jets consensus mock draft: Here's who Jets are favored to pick in each slot

Max Goodman - New York Jets pick Nakobe Dean, Kyle Hamilton in PFF mock draft

Max Goodman - Mel Kiper says New York Jets could pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams in 2022 NFL draft

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Place T George Fant, DE Bryce Huff on Injured Reserve

Ryan Cole - Elijah Moore says he 'looked up to' Antonio Brown growing up

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!