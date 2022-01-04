New York Jets Flight Connections 1/4/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets will end the regular season against their division rival, the Buffalo Bills. While the Jets are already listed as 10+ point underdogs, the team has found a way to be quite competitive in recent weeks - even if there’s been more losses this season than wins. If nothing else, this team has been similar to the Lions this season, in the fact that both teams have a poor record, but do not quit despite losing games. It’s something that should be normal, but we’ve seen teams in the past quit before. Thankfully, these are not those Jets. As we reach the end of the regular season, it should be interesting to see how the team continues to grow, and following the offseason will be more important than ever. Let’s hope the team continues its upward trend. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss vs. Buccaneers?

Ethan Greenberg - How Did Zach Wilson, Jets Rookies Play vs. Buccaneers?

Michael Nania - Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker record astounding numbers vs. Bucs

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Zach Wilson's Best NFL Game

Mike Rosenstein - Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gives advice to Jets’ Zach Wilson after another historic performance

Brian Costello - Bad sneak play blame does not all lie with Zach Wilson

SNY - Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson's growth, Brandin Echols' autograph from Tom Brady | Jets News Conference

Zach Braziller - Robert Saleh: Jets 'have to be better' on game-deciding play

Michael Nania - It's obvious why Robert Saleh's 4th-down call was the right move

Scott Thompson - Robert Saleh confirms Jets' Mekhi Becton will miss season finale

Oliver Cochrane - Zach Wilson pays homage to Braxton Berrios' big day

Justin Fried - NY Jets and Braxton Berrios have reportedly begun extension talks

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' Zach Wilson needs more weapons, with Denzel Mims' future up in air

Max Goodman - Has Denzel Mims played his final snap with the New York Jets?

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Speculation of Quinnen Williams Trade Mounts, Bevy of Suitors Await

Michael Nania - Jets' 2022 opponents are set: See who New York will play next season

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Claim T Greg Senat

