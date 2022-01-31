Podcast: Lessons for the Jets from the Conference Championship Game Teams

Super Bowl LVI is set. The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams a week from Sunday in Los Angeles.

Championship Sunday offered us a pair of excellent games. There are plenty of lessons a team like the Jets can take from the four teams that got the chance to play yesterday. On today’s podcast I discuss some of the things I learned from these teams. The way the rosters have been built, and the success they have had changed my thinking on a few things and shape how I view the offseason and beyond for the Jets.

There are no shortcuts to success in the NFL, but there are some things to keep in mind. The Jets might be more than one offseason away from the Super Bowl, but some smart moves this year could potentially lead to a drastic improvement going forward.

Thank you as always for listening to the show.