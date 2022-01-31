Rams Open as Favorites in Super Bowl

The NFL Conference Championship Games took place yesterday. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams emerged victorious and moved on to the Super Bowl.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Los Angeles Rams open as 4 point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. After it never having happened in Super Bowl history, this game will mark the second straight Super Bowl in which a team gets to play in its home stadium. The Rams call Super Bowl location SoFi Stadium home.

The Moneyline odds are Los Angeles Rams -195/ Cincinnati Bengals +165.

The Over/Under for the game is 49.5.

The Rams have earned their status as favorites. They have won two more games than the Bengals this season. The Rams have won eight of their last nine games, and they will be playing at home. However, home field may not mean as much in a Super Bowl as it does in any other game. The Super Bowl crowd tends to come from all over the country, and it is not usually filled with hard core fans of either team.

The Bengals shouldn’t be underestimated. They swept a great Kansas City Chiefs team in two games this season. Those were the only two losses the Chiefs suffered in the last three months. The Bengals have a great young quarterback in Joe Burrow who has been red hot lately. They also have been shutting teams down on defense. Only the Chiefs have managed to score more than 21 points against the Bengals the last seven games. It’s been a magical run for the Bengals, and it may yet have a magical finish.

What do you think? Which team should be favored in the Super Bowl?