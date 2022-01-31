New York Jets Flight Connections 01/31/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The Conference Championship Games took place yesterday, and the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams emerged victorious. Both games came down to the last minute, making it six straight playoff games where that was the case. It’s been a really great two weeks for the NFL and its fans. Now comes the interminable wait for the Super Bowl, with all the attendant hype. The Jets have had a much more interminable wait for a Super Bowl, with little if any hype. Perhaps that will change soon.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Monday in January:

DJ Bien-Aime II - Marcus Maye's next court appearance set for March: report

Daniel Kelly - New York Jets scout reveals why Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley is not a good trade fit

Justin Fried - NY Jets address OL and EDGE early in 7-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Tyler Greenawalt - Can ex-Jets QB coach Brian Daboll turn Giants’ Daniel Jones around?

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Should Jets re-sign Morgan Moses?

Tyler Greenawalt - Senior Bowl: Kenny Yeboah wants Jets to look at Ole Miss teammate

James Kuntz - TOJ Roundtable: Who Should the Jets Take at Pick 4?

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: Bucs Could Make Trade for QB Mike White, Replace Tom Brady

Michael Obermuller - Jets Culture Changer Could Be Cut After Inaugural Season

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.