Super Bowl LVI is Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LVI is set.

After a Divisional Round featuring four classic games, it was going to be difficult for the Conference Championship Games to live up to the hype. Somehow they found a way, though.

In the AFC Championship Game, the Cincinnati Bengals stunned the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime 27-24 ending Kansas City’s two year run atop the AFC. The Bengals overcame a 21-3 deficit and advance to their first Super Bowl in 33 years.

In the NFC Championship Game, the Rams overcame a 10 point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the division rival San Francisco 49ers 20-17. Los Angeles took advantage of a second chance to finish off the Niners. Three weeks ago in the final game of the regular season, the Rams blew a 17-0 lead in a game San Francisco needed to win to make the Playoffs. The second time was the charm.

This sets up what should be a stress free Super Bowl for most Jets fans. That has been a rarity in recent years as the big game has frequently had the Patriots as a participant or Tom Brady by himself as was the case last year.