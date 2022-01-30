NFL Playoffs: Rams vs 49ers Game Thread

We’re down to one game before we get to the Super Bowl. In the NFC Championship Game we have the Los Angeles Rams hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

The 14-5 Los Angeles Rams come into this game winners of seven of their last eight contests. The Rams had trouble running the ball this year, but they had one of the better passing offenses in the NFL. With Matthew Stafford throwing to Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Odell Beckham and Tyler Higbee, this can be a difficult passing offense to stop. On defense the Rams had a very good run defense but they had trouble stopping the pass. We’ll see if Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to exploit the Rams’ pass defense.

The 12-7 San Francisco 49ers come into this game winners of six of their last seven games. The 49ers are a well balanced team, ranking 7th in the NFL in offense and 3rd in defense. They run the ball well on offense and they stop the run and defend the pass well on defense. The 49ers passing game on offense is their biggest weakness, with Jimmy Garoppolo not ranking among the NFL’s better quarterbacks. The 49ers run defense has been especially effective of late, holding opponents to 90 yards or less in 10 of their last 11 contests. The 49ers swept the Rams in two games during the regular season. The 49ers also have won the last six straight games between these two teams.

It’s the Rams and the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Enjoy the game everybody.