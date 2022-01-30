New York Jets Flight Connections 01/30/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The Chiefs and Rams get together today for the AFC Championship. The Rams and 49ers square off for the NFC Championship. An odd quirk in today’s championship games is that the Bengals and the 49ers are both road underdogs, but both have recently beaten their opponents. In fact, the home teams are 0-3 against their opponents this season. Whatever happens today, it’s difficult to view either game as a slam dunk for the home teams when they are winless against their opponents this year.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in January:

Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Season Wrap: Jets Special Teams

Greg Joyce - Josh McCown is unlikely finalist for Texans head coaching job

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' path to relevance starts with big week at Senior Bowl

Max Goodman - Tom Brady dominated against the New York Jets during his historic career

Blake Pace - New York Jets Should Sign Veteran Running Back in Free Agency to Complement Michael Carter

Justin Fried - Tom Brady, famed Mark Sanchez postseason victim, retires at 44

Justin Fried - NY Jets 2022 free agent tracker: Who’s coming and going in New York?

Justin Fried - NFL QB Power Rankings: The Jet Press ranks all 32 starting quarterbacks

Tyler Greenawalt - NFL Playoffs: 8 ex-Jets are one win away from Super Bowl LVI

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 2 Minority Fellowship coaches helping at Senior Bowl

Gary Phillips - New York Jets: Ron Middleton to serve as head coach at Senior Bowl

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Should Jets re-sign Tevin Coleman?

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Things to know about S Jovante Moffatt

Michael Obermuller - NFL Study Determines Stress-Level for Jets Fans in 2021

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets QB Whisperer Gets Chance at Future Promotion

Enjoy the day everybody.