MNF: Browns vs Steelers Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 17. Tonight the Cleveland Browns visit the Pitsburgh Steelers.

The 7-8 Cleveland Browns come into tonight’s game with little to play for, having been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns have lost two straight games. They have all kinds of trouble scoring, having scored more than 24 points in a game just once in their last 10 outings. Their defense is solid, their running game is great, but Baker Mayfield frankly stinks, and he is keeping this Browns team from the playoffs.

The 7-7-1 Pittsburgh Steelers come into this game with their playoff hopes on life support. Not only must they win their last two games, but the Indianapolis Colts need to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars next week for the Steelers to sneak into the playoffs. Good luck with that. Since the Steelers are likely not going to make the playoffs and the Browns are already eliminated, much of the drama for this game comes down to the probability that this will be the last home game of Ben Roethlisberger’s career. Roethlisberger is a shell of his former self, and the future Hall of Famer is widely expected to retire after this season. The Steelers no doubt would like to send him off on a winning note. Whether Roethlisberger and the Steelers have enough left in the tank to make that happen remains to be seen.

It’s the Browns and the Steelers in a game between two AFC North also rans on the last Monday Night Football game of the season.

Enjoy the game everybody.