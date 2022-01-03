Podcast: Jets Almost Shock the Bucs

The Jets came close to pulling off a major upset. An undermanned squad full of backups and practice squad level players was within a minute of defeating the defending Super Bowl Champions. However, as he has done so many times in his career, Tom Brady put together a clutch drive late in the fourth quarter, and the Buccaneers won 28-24.

This game will probably not be remembered for anything the Jets did. It will be remembered for Antonio Brown running off the field without his jersey on late in the third quarter apparently quitting and ending his tenure in Tampa Bay. Still there were takeaways from Jets fans.

Zach Wilson played perhaps his best game in the NFL. I thought it was the most comfortable he has looked in the pocket all year.

On today’s game recap podcast I discuss all of this and more. I also defend the coaching staff after a controversial decision.

Thanks for listening.