New York Jets Flight Connections 1/3/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets almost defeated Tom Brady, yet fell short in the final moments of the game, losing 28-24. During the game we got to see to see some strange antics from Antonio Brown, who quit mid-game and is no longer part of the Buccaneers, per Bruce Arians. Zach Wilson and Braxton Berrios played well, as did the defense in portions of the game. There was a questionable decision on the Buccaneers goal line that the Jets failed to convert, but other than that, this game had exactly what you wanted to see: the young players on the team playing well in a close game that also helps their draft pick. It would’ve been nice to beat Brady, but hopefully it all pans out in the grand scheme of things. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

