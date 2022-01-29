NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Discussion Thread

It is college all-star game season. These games give prospects a chance to display their skills against comparable competition.

The main event will be next week’s Senior Bowl. The top prospects typically receive and accept invites to that event. There are a number of lesser known all-star games that have lower ranked prospects. These games feature prospects that will be drafted. Some alumni from these games have gone on to have successful NFL careers.

On such all-star game happens tonight. It is the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The game is scheduled for a 6:00 pm Eastern kickoff on NFL Network. This year’s game will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

