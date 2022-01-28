New York Jets Flight Connections 1/28/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. As we get closer to the draft, it’s important to note that while the Jets have plenty of ammo going into the draft, hitting successfully on the selections is what will be the most important factor going in. So far, we have seen a mixed bag of that from Joe Douglas. While his 2020 draft was mostly forgettable, his 2021 draft seems to have multiple contributors throughout the entire class. If Douglas can manage to do that again this year, he could set the Jets up amazingly for the future, with the potential of a quick turnaround in coming years. For Jets fans and players alike, I know we all want that to happen. While I haven’t been completely sold on Douglas yet, nailing this draft would make me eat crow that I am happy to digest. Let’s hope for the best. With that, here are your links to the team this morning.

Randy Lange - Jets O-Line Look Ahead: Slow but Sure Signs of Stability, Growth

Jack Bell - Jets CB Brandin Echols Is Living a Childhood Dream

Kristen Wong - NY Jets' Corey Davis signing named one of the NFL's worst moves of 2021

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Prized Jets Free Agent Pickup, CJ Mosley, Declared ‘Weak Link’

Ryan Moran - Which players on cap-strapped teams could become available for NY Jets?

Max Goodman - Why New York Jets Could Trade For New Orleans Saints Star This Offseason

Michael Nania - 5 most sure-handed free agent WR targets for NY Jets

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Insider Provides New Details on Jets’ Chances at Trade for Calvin Ridley

Michael Obermuller - Jets Insider Endorses Chiefs Free Agent Tyrann Mathieu

Geoffrey Godfrey - New York Jets future hinges on their 2022 NFL Draft picks

Justin Fried - Kayvon Thibodeaux falling to the NY Jets is a real possibility

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Brandon Bostick

