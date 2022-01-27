Podcast: Weakest Defensive Starting Positions

Today we continue our podcast series focused on Jets needs and turn our attention to the defensive side of the ball. On the show I talk about the three spots I think are weakest on the Jets defense.

As was the case when I discussed offense the other day, I am talking about specific starting spots, not groups as a whole. I base this on a number of factors, including the value of positions.

Obviously based on their performance in 2021, the Jets need a lot of help on defense. Some of the improvement will hopefully be internal going forward as players develop and guys who had down seasons bounce back. The team still needs to increase the talent base at a number of key spots, however, and that will be a focus of today’s show.

