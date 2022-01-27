New York Jets Flight Connections 1/27/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While the Jets sport one of the youngest teams in the NFL, there are still plenty of holes to be filled on the team. On top of that, some of the team’s impending free agents are some of the better players the Jets have fielded so far this season. It will be an interesting adjustment from GM Joe Douglas on how he will handle the free agent situation going forward. Players like Braxton Berrios and Morgan Moses are some of the players who could end up leaving the team in free agency. On top of that, the draft will be an interesting process to see how Douglas will look to build the team going forward. We’ll see how it shakes out soon enough. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Rich Cimini - New QB reality in AFC intensifies pressure on Jets, Zach Wilson

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Fans Call for Replacing Robert Saleh With Legendary NFL Coach

Geoff Magliocchetti - Are the New York Jets the best option for 2022 season of 'Hard Knocks'?

Jack Bell - Jets T George Fant: ‘A Year I Got It All Together’

Geoff Magliocchetti - Re-signing Braxton Berrios can rectify a sin of New York Jets past

Kristen Wong - NY Jets DT Folorunso Fatukasi is one of the best free agents at his position

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Should Jets re-sign Jarrad Davis?

Ryan Moran - How many teams will challenge the NY Jets in free agent TE market?

David Wyatt-Hupton - 3 guards the New York Jets should target in free agency

Blake Pace - Which Veteran Quarterback Should the New York Jets Sign This Offseason?

Jack Bell - Jets Notebook | Senior Bowl Preview Edition

Geoffrey Godfrey - New York Jets should target LB Henry To'oto'o in the 2022 NFL Draft

DJ Bien-Aime II - TE Trey McBridge, WR Jahan Dotson should be on Jets' radar

Ryan Cole - Zach Thomas says former Jet was among toughest players he ever faced

Michael Nania - Nick Mangold says former Jets teammate is most underrated NFL player

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign S Jovante Moffatt to Reserve/Future Contract

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!