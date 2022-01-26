Jets Offseason Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks to everybody for the questions. As usual, there were numerous great questions. Also as usual, there were more good questions than there was time to answer all of them. If your submission did not receive a response, please feel free to resubmit it for a future edition of the mailbag.

Today we discuss the possible reasons the 2021 Draft class for the Jets looks so much better than the 2020 vintage, the concept of trading down to receive a future first round pick, priorities in free agency, whether the Jets should look for a quarterback to challenge Zach Wilson, the current overtime system, whether Alex Kessman really was worthy of the Least Valuable Player award I presented him with a few weeks ago, and the mind-boggling decision by Hollywood to make another Jurassic Park movie.

Thanks as always for listening to the show.