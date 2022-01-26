New York Jets Flight Connections 1/26/22

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Some shocking news in the NFL world, as New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has announced he will be stepping down as head coach of the Saints. With that happening, it opens up the opportunity for potential trades, and potential free agents shaking loose with uncertainty at the coaching position. The Saints new head coach most assuredly will not have the accolades of Payton, and could potentially steer the franchise in a different direction. One of these players that Jets fans should look at is Marcus Williams. Williams only signed a one-year deal with the team, meaning he will be on the market this offseason. With a glaring hole at the position, he could be a potential replacement for the Jets, and one that could provide excellent value. We’ll see how it shakes up, but don’t be surprised to see that Saints team look much different in 2022 - and hopefully that could benefit the Jets in some way in terms of player acquisitions. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

