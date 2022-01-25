Podcast: Weakest Offensive Starting Positions

There are numerous ways to look at needs. As teams approach the offseason, they take stock of these needs. The most common way of viewing them is to simply look at the weakest positions on the team.

On today’s podcast I go through the offense to find the three weakest spots. I am not looking collectively at position groups. I am focused on individual spots so right guard is the focus rather than offensive line, and the currently vacant slot receiver role takes precedence over the collective wide receiver room.

I also focus on players under contract. For that slot receiver spot, it doesn’t matter than Jamison Crowder and Braxton Berrios were on the team last year. Since they have expiring contracts, the role is currently unoccupied.

Hear my thoughts and more on today's episode of Locked On Jets.