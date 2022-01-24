Podcast: A Look at Jets Defensive and Special Teams Free Agents

On today’s podcast we conclude the recent series on Jets players about to hit free agency. Previous installments have discussed players at skill positions and in the trenches. Today the focus is on the defense and special teams. (Yes, I know some of the players in the trenches are on defenses. Just go with it.)

Given how bad the defense was for the Jets this past year, there will need to be major changes on the defensive side of the ball. Accordingly, there will be some free agents the team should allow to leave. A few of the players brought in a year ago did not work out. There is also interesting case of Marcus Maye, who has earned a new contract based on his play but has other factors making a return unlikely.

