NFL Playoffs: Chiefs vs Bills Game Thread

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs concludes with a superb matchup. To close out the divisional round we have the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills in what has the potential to be the best game of the year.

The 12-6 Buffalo Bills come into this game red hot, winners of their last five games. The Bills are fresh off an absolute demolition of the New England Patriots last week. No opponent has come within 12 points of the Bills over the last five weeks. The Bills feature the NFL’s #1 defense and the NFL’s #1 pass defense. On offense Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Devin Singletary and friends lead a Bills offense that was top ten in the NFL in both passing and rushing. This is a deep, well balanced Bills team that is, in my opinion, the best team in the NFL.

The 13-5 Kansas City Chiefs have won 10 of their last 11 games. If the Bills aren’t the best team in the NFL, there’s a good argument to be made the Chiefs are. Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are elite offensive weapons, and when the Chiefs get rolling it is nearly impossible to keep up with their offensive fireworks. However, the Chiefs had a weakness this season. The Chiefs’ defense was well below average against both the run and the pass. That may prove to be their undoing today unless the Chiefs offense can dominate the best defense in football.

It’s the Bills and the Chiefs in what could be the game of the year, a spectacular way to end the best weekend of football all year.

Enjoy the game everybody.