NFL Playoffs: Buccaneers vs Rams Game Thread

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs continues today with a Sunday doubleheader. In the first game we have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Los Angeles Rams.

The 13-5 Los Angeles Rams come into this game winners of six of their last seven contests. The Rams had trouble running the ball this year, but they had one of the better passing offenses in the NFL. With Matthew Stafford throwing to Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Odell Beckham and Tyler Higbee, this can be a difficult passing offense to stop. On defense the Rams had a very good run defense but they had trouble stopping the pass. That could be a problem against a Buccaneers offense that led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

The 14-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the season with the second best record in the NFL. They won their last three games and seven of their last eight. The Buccaneers feature the NFL’s #1 ranked passing attack and #2 ranked offense. Quarterback Tom Brady had another MVP-quality year this year, leading the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns. The high powered Buccaneers attack has been tough to keep up with, but today’s Buccaneers are banged up. They will be missing Ronald Jones, Tristan Wirfs, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Cyril Grayson. This offense is severely beaten up at just the wrong time of year. On defense the Buccaneers generate pressure on the QB primarily by blitzing like crazy. Matthew Stafford is the best quarterback in the NFL against the blitz. The Rams beat the Buccaneers early in the year. We’ll see if they can do it again when it counts the most.

It’s the Buccaneers and the Rams in the first game of an NFL Sunday playoffs doubleheader.

Enjoy the game everybody.