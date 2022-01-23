New York Jets Flight Connections 01/23/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The divisional round of the NFL playoffs got off to an interesting start yesterday with two tight games resulting in two upsets. Both #1 seeds are now out of the playoffs, having gone winless in the postseason. That was ... unexpected. Today we get two more great games, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Los Angeles Rams, and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills. Can the underdogs go 4-0 this weekend? I think it’s quite possible. We’ll find out by the end of the day.
Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers | Season Wrap: Jets Defense
Max Goodman - Evaluating every pick from the New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft class
Max Goodman - NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets Pick Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Washington CB Trent McDuffie
Mike Mitchell - 5 star players the NY Jets could trade for this offseason
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 9 head-coaching candidates with Gang Green connections
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: The biggest strengths heading into 2022 offseason
Gary Phillips - Jets’ waiver claim for ex-Packers DL Kingsley Keke comes up short
Dylan Tereman - Senior Bowl Offense: Several Playmakers for Mike LaFleur and the National Team
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Former Jets Intern, Raheem Morris, Lands NFL HC Interview With Vikings
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Bucs’ Super Bowl RB, Leonard Fournette, Listed as Name to Watch for Jets
Michael Obermuller - Jets Can Benefit Greatly From Giants Joe Schoen GM Hire
Poll
Joe Douglas is the GM to take the Jets to the Super Bowl. Agree or disagree?
64%
Agree
8%
Disagree
2%
Who’s Joe Douglas?
22%
What’s a Super Bowl?
1%
