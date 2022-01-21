Podcast: Jets Free Agency in the Trenches

On today’s podcast we turn our attention to the trenches.

Yesterday’s show profiled Jets at skill positions about to hit free agency. Today the focus is on players who play on the lines for the team.

Football is a game of physicality, and much of the outcome is determined by which side controls the point of attack. The Jets have several key players about to hit free agency on the offensive and defensive lines. Some of these players might be difficult to keep. They project best as depth players for the Jets but could be in line for starting roles elsewhere. Other players might be worth keeping at the right price. On today’s podcast I look at the key players with expiring contracts in the trenches and offer my thoughts about whether and how they might fit in with the future of the team.

Thanks as always for listening to the show.