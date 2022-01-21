New York Jets Flight Connections 1/21/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One of the bigger stories this season was the emergence of Braxton Berrios. With Corey Davis missing a good portion of the year to injury, and Elijah Moore missing time as well, the receiver made his name known not only on special teams, but on the offense as well. Berrios was named to the All-Pro team for his performance in special teams this season, and that should bode well for him in the following season. What does that mean for the Jets? Well, Berrios is not under contract for the 2022 season, which means the team would need to re-sign him. While I really like Berrios, I think the possibilities of this happening are slim. Berrios probably sees himself as a better option than he would be on the Jets - which is WR4 at best (unless the team doesn’t improve the WR group this offseason). We’ll see if Douglas is able to keep Berrios, but don’t get your hopes up. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

