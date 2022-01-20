Podcast: A Look at Jets Skill Position Free Agents

The focus is now on the offseason for the Jets, but the team has some internal decisions to make. There are a number of players with expiring contracts about to hit free agency. Unlike recent past seasons, the team actually has players with some degree of value about to hit the open market. Depending on the price, these players might be worth keeping.

On today’s podcast we take a look at key players at the skill positions about to hit free agency for the Jets. This group features two of the team’s top receivers, a pair of backup quarterbacks, and a couple of depth players. There is a price where most of these players make sense to bring back and a price where it would be wise to move on. Some seem more likely than others to return.

