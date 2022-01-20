New York Jets Flight Connections 1/20/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While mentioning the lack of an impact tight end on the Jets roster and how it could benefit Zach Wilson going forward, another impact position came to mind - which is linebacker. While C.J. Mosley statistically had one of his better seasons, it’s impossible to say that the Jets linebacker core played well at all this season. While Quincy Williams also provided some good moments, the front seven as a whole was incredibly mediocre this past season. You don’t become one of the worst run-stopping teams in the league without having a bad front seven. For the Jets, this is pretty much new territory - as even though teams in previous years were bad, the defense almost always boasted a great run defense. With Robert Saleh I wasn’t expecting such a drop off in that area, but don’t be surprised if it’s addressed this offseason. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

