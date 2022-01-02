SNF: Vikings vs Packers Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 17. Tonight the Minnesota Vikings visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North grudge match.

The 7-8 Minnesota Vikings come into this game losers of 3 of their last 5 games. They will be missing starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tonight due to COVID-19. Without Cousins the Vikings would seem to have little hope of defeating the Packers, the team with the best record in the NFL. A loss tonight would officially eliminate the Vikings from playoff contention.

The 12-3 Green Bay Packers come into this game riding a 4 game winning streak. The Packers own the best record in the NFL, and they are 2 wins away from clinching a first round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Packers are also a perfect 7-0 at home this year. With all time great Aaron Rodgers under center for the Packers facing a backup quarterback for the Vikings it would be a monumental upset if the Vikings were to pull this game out. Nonetheless, anything is possible, and the long and bitter rivalry between these two teams makes things a bit unpredictable.

It’s the Vikings and the Packers in an NFC North rivalry game on Sunday Night Football. Enjoy the game.