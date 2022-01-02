Jets vs Buccaneers Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is in the books, and the Jets are leading the Buccaneers 17 - 10.

The Jets began the game on offense and quickly took the lead. A 57 yard run by Michael Carter got the Jets offense going early and Braxton Berrios finished off the opening drive with a one yard touchdown run and an early 7 - 0 lead.

The Buccaneers answered with a long, methodical touchdown drive to even the score at 7 - 7.

The Jets immediately responded with a long, methodical drive of their won, culminating in another Braxton Berrios touchdown and a surprising 14 - 7 lead early in the 2nd quarter.

The Buccaneers struck back with a field goal drive, cutting the Jets lead to 14 - 10 as neither defense was able to stop the opposing offense from scoring in the early going.

The defenses then settled down and the teams exchanged a few punts as the 2nd quarter wound down. The Buccaneers got the ball with about a minute left, but the Jets intercepted a Tom Brady pass and returned it to midfield. A couple of plays later the Jets kicked a field goal to take a wildly unlikely 17 - 10 lead into the locker room.

Enjoy the second half everyone.