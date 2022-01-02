Week 17 Late Games Open Thread

Week 17 of the NFL season continues with five late afternoon games. Perhaps the best of the bunch features the Arizona Cardinals visiting the Dallas Cowboys.

The 10-5 Arizona Cardinals are collapsing, losers of three straight after looking like the best team in football for most of the season. The 11-4 Dallas Cowboys are surging, winners of four straight and still looking to challenge for the #1 seed in the NFC. These are two of the best teams in the NFL, headed in opposite directions. We’ll see if the Cardinals can do something to change that against a formidable Cowboys squad.

Elsewhere in the late games, the Houston Texans visit the San Francisco 49ers in a matchup of rookie quarterbacks; the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers; the Detroit Lions face the Seattle Seahawks in a game that affects the Jets’ first round draft position; and the Carolina Panthers clash with the New Orleans Saints in a game which affects the Jets’ second round draft position.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.