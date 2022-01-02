Jets vs Buccaneers Game Thread

It’s week 17 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are at home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions. They are led by the greatest quarterback of all time. They have stars all over the field. They are still fighting for the #1 seed in the NFC, so they have plenty of incentive to win.

The Jets are one of the worst teams in the NFL. They are led by a rookie quarterback who has been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL. They have few if any legitimate stars. They are playing only for pride.

This game has all the earmarks of a good old fashioned blowout. It could and probably will be all but over by halftime. Nonetheless, we will watch, and look for progress from the Jets’ young players, and maybe, if the stars align just right, we might luck into a decent game.

It’s the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what shapes up as a ritual slaughter. Leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.