Jets vs. Buccaneers and Week 17 on TV in New York

FOX has a doubleheader today while CBS will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Buccaneers at Jets early on FOX

Giants at Bears early on CBS

Cardinals at Cowboys late on FOX

Chris Myers and Darryl Johnston will call today’s game between the Jets and the Buccaneers for FOX. Kickoff time is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern.

Outside of New York, the game will be seen in much of New England. Markets including Boston, Providence, and all of Maine will be shown the game. Presumably this is so Patriots fans can see Tom Brady. Additionally, every market originating in the state of Florida will see the game. The only people in Florida who don’t get this game on their local FOX affiliate live in the small area of the far Western Panhandle in the Mobile market.

The entire nation will see Vikings at Packers tonight on NBC and Browns at Steelers tomorrow night on ESPN.

To see the games in your area, go to 506sports.com.