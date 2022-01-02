NFL Picks Week 17

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 13.5 point underdogs at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. That’s a pretty big spread, but I think it’s still too low. The Jets are one of the worst teams in the NFL, facing one of the best teams in the NFL in the Buccaneers. Tom Brady has a well known hatred of the Jets and he will not hesitate to run up the score against the worst defense in the NFL. Zach Wilson will be playing without his starting center and his top three receivers. He will be facing one of the better defenses in the NFL, coached by Todd Bowles, looking for revenge against his former employer. This has all the makings of an enormous blowout. Buccaneers over the Jets.

Here are my picks for the rest of the NFL matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

SUNDAY 1 PM GAMES

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are a solid football team, but the Chiefs are playing at another level. The Chiefs have won 8 straight games and have held their opponents to 10 or less points in 4 of their last 5. This Chiefs team just looks unstoppable right now. Chiefs over the Bengals.

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills. This game is a litmus test for the Bills. After a season altering win over the hated New England Patriots last week the Bills seized control of the AFC East. The Bills have not handled prosperity well this year, often failing just as it looked like they were becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Against an Atlanta Falcons team that is still, somehow, fighting for a playoff spot, the Bills can prove their merit or once again sink into the mire. I think this time they seize the day. Bills over the Falcons.

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens. Two teams heading in opposite directions. The Ravens have lost 4 straight and their defense has fallen apart. The Rams have won 4 straight and their defense has been playing their best ball of the season. Rams over the Ravens.

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts. The Raiders have scored 17 points or less in 7 of their last 8 contests. The Colts have scored 22 or more points in 12 straight games. Colts over the Raiders.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots. The Patriots almost never lose at home to bad teams. The Jaguars are a very bad team. Patriots over the Jaguars.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team. The wheels have come off for the Football Team offense. They have scored 17 points or less in 4 of their last 5 games. The Eagles have scored 27 or more in 6 of their last 8 games. Eagles over the Football Team.

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans. The Dolphins have built a 7 game winning streak on an exceptionally poor set of opponents. Their defense has been special, allowing 10 or fewer points in five of their last 7 games. The Titans represent a step up in competition, but without Derrick Henry the Titans offense is defanged. Titans have not scored more than 20 points in a month and a half. Dolphins over the Titans in an upset special.

New York Giants at Chicago Bears. Battle of the bottom feeders. The Giants have lost 4 straight and they have scored 13 points or less in 5 of their last 6 games. The Bears have lost 8 of 10, but they are starting to improve behind Justin Fields, who is gradually finding a comfort zone. Bears over the Giants.

SUNDAY LATE AFTERNOON GAMES

Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers. The Texans have put together a decent stretch late in the year, winning 3 out of their last 6 games. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills is beginning to look like an NFL quarterback, and the Texans are beginning to look like an NFL team. The 49ers are the better team, except ... they lost Jimmy Garoppolo to injury last week, and Trey Lance will be under center. Is Lance ready? We’ll find out. I’m guessing he’s not. Texans over the 49ers in an upset special.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are a team that can’t stand prosperity, but the Broncos are a team forced to start Drew Lock at quarterback with Teddy Bridgewater out due to a concussion. Drew Lock = wins for opponents. Chargers over the Broncos.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have the best offense in the NFL and a defense that has become a juggernaut. The Cardinals are slowly collapsing as the season draws to a close. Cowboys over the Cardinals.

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks. Lions have become a tough out, despite their bad record, but they just don’t score enough points. Seahawks are collapsing, and may be ripe for the upset. Russell Wilson hasn’t looked right since coming back from an injury to his throwing hand. I want to pick the Lions, but they just don’t score, and they haven’t won on the road all year. Seahawks over the Lions.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints. In a battle of bad quarterbacks, I’ll take the better running game at home. Saints over Panthers.

SUNDAY NIGHT GAME

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers. The Packers have the best record in the NFL, but 1 of their 3 losses came against the Vikings. These rivalry games are always tricky, but I think the Packers are on a roll, are the better team, and have too much on the line to lose at home. Packers over the Vikings.

MONDAY NIGHT GAME

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns are the more talented team. But the Steelers are still a tough out at home, with a 5-2-1 record in Pittsburgh. This game may be Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game ever. Do the Steelers pull one out for Big Ben? I say yes. Steelers over the Browns in an upset special.