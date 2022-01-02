New York Jets Flight Connections 01/02/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today at MetLife Stadium. With the Buccaneers being led by Tom Brady and still fighting for the #1 seed in the NFC, this one looks like a huge mismatch. Anything is possible, but it’s difficult to see a path to victory for the Jets. Perhaps we will see further improvement from Zach Wilson, which would be welcome news boding well for the future even if the Jets get crushed in the present.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in January:
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall; Elevate 4 for Sunday’s Game vs. Buccaneers
Brian Costello - Jets bracing for tough Tom Brady test: ‘All-day event’
Brian Costello - Rookie Michael Carter already emerging as Jets leader
Mark W. Sanchez - Jets will be without starting center Connor McGovern
Max Goodman - New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction
Max Goodman - New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall returns from COVID list
Max Goodman - New York Jets defense will benefit from facing Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Max Goodman - NFL insider says New York Jets have mediocre weapons around Zach Wilson
Max Goodman - New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has historic connection with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Max Goodman - Former New York Jets tackle says Mekhi Becton needs to lose weight
Allen Settle - NY Jets Quarterback Power Rankings: Where does Zach Wilson fall?
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 6 New Year’s resolutions for Gang Green in 2022
Tyler Calvaruso - Buccaneers vs. Jets: Reunions and injuries among Week 17 storylines
Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Things to know about cornerback Ken Webster
Gary Phillips - Dan Feeney will be Jets’ starting center vs. Buccaneers
Daniel Essien - TOJ's In The Trenches: New York Jets Defensive Line Review, Week 16
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets May Need to Trade up to Snag Georgia Star LB Nakobe Dean in NFL Draft
Katie Francis - Bruce Arians COVID update for Week 17 vs Jets
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
Who wins today’s Jets game?
-
24%
Jets
-
64%
Buccaneers
-
0%
Both
-
0%
Neither
-
0%
13
-
4%
Fred
-
8%
Al Woodall
Loading comments...