Jets vs Buccaneers Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game starts at 1:00 pm EST.

Skies will be cloudy throughout the game. Winds will be light and variable at 5 - 10 mph out of the west northwest to start the game, shifting to the northwest as the game wears on. Temperatures will be warm for this time of year, in the mid 50s to start the game, dropping into the lower 50s as the game progresses. Humidity will be high, in the lower 80s to start the game, dropping into the lower 70s by game’s end. There will be a slight risk of showers, about a 20% risk to start the game, dropping into the mid teens by game’s end. This will be good weather for fans and players alike. It will be a little clammy, but otherwise the conditions should not present any issues. Fans might want to bring a light rain jacket just in case there is a stray shower.

Enjoy the game everybody.