Jets January Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. As always, thanks to those who sent in questions. There were more questions this week than there was time to answer all of them. At this early stage of the offseason I am still formulating thoughts on which players the Jets should target so your questions about specific players might have gone unanswered. Feel free to resubmit them for future mailbags.

Today we talk about whether the Jets should seek out more experienced players to pair with the youngster on the roster, whether wide receiver in particular could use a seasoned veteran, the price it might take if the Jets wanted to move up one slot in the first round, whether the Jets’ issues in the Draft have been more about scouting or player development, whether the team should seek a backup quarterback similar to Zach Wilson’s playing style, and more.

Thanks for listening.