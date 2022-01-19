New York Jets Flight Connections 1/19/22

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One position of need that isn’t being talked about enough so far is the Jets’ need for a tight end. While Ryan Griffin, Wesco and company did admirably all things considered, a difference-maker at the position would do wonders for Zach Wilson’s growth. We saw this season how he has liked to rely on his big bodies when faced with pressure, and having an elite option at that position would only make this offense better as a whole. Thankfully for the Jets, there are plenty of options this season in both free agency and the draft. It will be interesting to see who the team plans on targeting, and how they will address the position going forward. We’ll see if Joe Douglas has any tricks up his sleeve as the offseason approaches. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Vitor Paiva - Zach Wilson's 10 best plays of 2021 | NY Jets Film Breakdown

Joe Blewett - NY Jets Film Breakdown: Why Zach Wilson had no chance in Buffalo

Michael Nania - The NY Jets special teams unit was elite thanks to 5 unsung heroes

Jack Bell - Opportunity Knocked and Braxton Berrios Broke Down the Door

SNY - Bent - Stay or Go: Should Jets bring Braxton Berrios back?

David Wyatt-Hupton - Can the New York Jets afford to lose Braxton Berrios?

Ryan Cole - NY Jets KR Braxton Berrios learned of All-Pro selection in unexpected way

Randy Lange - Quinnen Williams Feels He 'Did Good' but His Best as a Jet Is Yet to Come

Andy Vasquez - NY Jets offseason: Ranking their most pressing positions of need

Kristen Wong - NY Jets listed as realistic landing spot for safety Jordan Whitehead

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Urged to Explore Trade for Polarizing Saints WR Michael Thomas

Scott Thompson & Ralph Vacchiano - Could Jets be thinking about trading No. 10 pick in 2022 NFL Draft?

Daniel Kelly - New York Jets should pick Arkansas WR Treylon Burks in 2022 NFL draft

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!