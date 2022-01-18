Podcast: Potential Jets Cap Cuts

As we move into the offseason, every team is assessing its salary cap situation.

There are always salary cap cuts. Some players just make too much money. Sometimes they are solid players who just make too much money. Sometimes there is a younger, cheaper talent ready to take on the same role, and the money can be spent more efficiently elsewhere. No matter what, decisions on cap cuts are an essential part of any offseason.

On today’s podcast I discuss the potential cap cuts this offseason for the Jets. This is actually a pretty small group. The Jets don’t have that many candidates. Many players aren’t at the cycle of the contract where moving on would make sense. The team also has some players who are actually producing which would make cutting them self-defeating.

There still are some players who would produce moderate savings if cut.

