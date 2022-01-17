NFL Playoffs: Rams vs Cardinals Game Thread

The wild card round of the NFL playoffs wraps up tonight with the first ever Monday Night Football playoff game. Tonight we have the Arizona Cardinals visiting the Los Angeles Rams.

The 11-6 Arizona Cardinals limp into the playoffs, having lost four of their last five games to close out the regular season. Earlier in the year the Cardinals were looking like the best team in the NFL with a 7-0 record, but that feels like a distant memory after the Cardinals lost six of their final 10 games. A Cardinals defense that was regularly shutting opponents down early in the year has morphed into a unit that has not held an opponent under 22 points since before Thanksgiving. Likewise, a Cardinals offense that was going over 30 points in nearly every game earlier in the year has morphed into a unit that has failed to score more than 25 points in six of the last eight games. In short, the Cardinal come into this game in free fall and searching for answers.

The 12-5 Los Angeles Rams come into this game winners of five of their last six contests. The Rams have had the Cardinals’ number of late. The Rams beat the Cardinals in late December, and they have beaten the Cardinals nine of the last 10 times these two teams have met. They’ll try to make it 10 of 11 tonight against a Cardinals team seeking to right the ship.

It’s the Rams and the Cardinals in the final game of the wild card round of the NFL playoffs on Monday Night Football.

Enjoy the game everybody.