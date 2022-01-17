New York Jets Flight Connections 1/17/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend. We’ve wrapped up most of the playoffs, and to be honest most of the games have been a letdown - despite seeing the Patriots get destroyed. Tonight is the final playoff game in the opening round of the playoffs, so hopefully this game lives up to expectations. It would be nice to see the Jets in the playoffs sometime soon. The team hasn’t been in the playoffs in a decade. They also have not hosted a game in over a decade as well. That’s a drought that fans and players alike would hope to have end sooner rather than later. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Michael Nania - Exactly how good was C.J. Mosley in 2021? Well, it's complicated

Sean Basile - The NY Jets struck gold with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur

Michael Nania - Zach Wilson's NFL-leading mark in key stat sends a clear message to Jets

Michael Nania - Drops are not the only issue the NY Jets must address at the WR position

SNY - Bent - Stay or Go: Should Jets bring back Marcus Maye for 2022 season?

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 6 late-season arrivals who could help in 2022

Max Goodman - NFL insider predicts Atlanta Falcons will trade Calvin Ridley as New York Jets prepare to pounce

Michael Nania - NFL draft prospect Jeremy Ruckert's dad urges NY Jets to draft his son

Michael Nania - New update emerges on Jets OT Mekhi Becton's injury status (Report)

Max Goodman - Dallas Cowboys fail at New York Jets trick play in playoffs against San Francisco 49ers

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.